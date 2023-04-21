Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) average volume reaches $496.40K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on April 20, 2023, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) started slowly as it slid -57.68% to $2.37. During the day, the stock rose to $2.50 and sunk to $2.25 before settling in for the price of $5.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WINT posted a 52-week range of $4.28-$71.50.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $0.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.89.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 4.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 27, this organization’s President and CEO bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 0.38, making the entire transaction reach 950 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 226,558. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 26, Company’s SVP & CFO bought 3,000 for 0.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 72,800 in total.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$6.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$13) by $6.5. This company achieved a return on equity of -151.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.40%.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.12.

In the same vein, WINT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -63.53.

Technical Analysis of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Windtree Therapeutics Inc., WINT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.87 million was better the volume of 0.51 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.73% While, its Average True Range was 2.63.

Raw Stochastic average of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 465.93% that was higher than 223.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.