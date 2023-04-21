Search
Shaun Noe
Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) return on Assets touches -12.20: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Company News

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) open the trading on April 20, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.57% to $1.08. During the day, the stock rose to $1.14 and sunk to $1.06 before settling in for the price of $1.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YSG posted a 52-week range of $0.39-$2.20.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $559.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $361.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $603.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3958, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3319.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 3497 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.96, operating margin was -25.06 and Pretax Margin of -22.43.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Yatsen Holding Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.08%, in contrast to 25.50% institutional ownership.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.06) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -22.00 while generating a return on equity of -15.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in the upcoming year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.12.

In the same vein, YSG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

[Yatsen Holding Limited, YSG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.0909.

Raw Stochastic average of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.27% that was lower than 76.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

The AES Corporation (AES) 14-day ATR is 0.63: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Steve Mayer -
The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) started the day on April 20, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.57% at $23.87. During the day, the...
Read more

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) return on Assets touches -61.00: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 20, 2023, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.29%...
Read more

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) EPS growth this year is 75.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe -
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) flaunted slowness of -11.05% at $0.40, as the Stock market unbolted on April 20, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

Subscribe

 

