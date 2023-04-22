Bunge Limited (BG) EPS is poised to hit 2.94 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) open the trading on April 20, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.37% to $96.39. During the day, the stock rose to $96.99 and sunk to $95.21 before settling in for the price of $96.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BG posted a 52-week range of $80.41-$128.40.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 8.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $96.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $95.47.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 23000 employees. It has generated 2,922,826 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 70,000. The stock had 21.35 Receivables turnover and 2.78 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.02, operating margin was +3.99 and Pretax Margin of +3.07.

Bunge Limited (BG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Farm Products industry. Bunge Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 87.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 09, this organization’s Co-President, Agribusiness sold 1,017 shares at the rate of 103.90, making the entire transaction reach 105,665 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,780. Preceding that transaction, on May 02, Company’s Controller, Principal Actg Off sold 44,666 for 114.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,135,487. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,654 in total.

Bunge Limited (BG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $3.22) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.39 while generating a return on equity of 19.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bunge Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.60% and is forecasted to reach 11.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 56.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bunge Limited (BG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.16, and its Beta score is 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21.

In the same vein, BG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.52, a figure that is expected to reach 2.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bunge Limited (BG)

[Bunge Limited, BG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.35% While, its Average True Range was 2.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Bunge Limited (BG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.60% that was lower than 36.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.