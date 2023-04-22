HUYA Inc. (HUYA) 14-day ATR is 0.20: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.63% at $3.20, before settling in for the price of $3.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUYA posted a 52-week range of $1.64-$6.49.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 33.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -32.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -183.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $242.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $774.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.45.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -183.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in the upcoming year.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HUYA Inc. (HUYA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.58.

In the same vein, HUYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HUYA Inc. (HUYA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.92 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.68 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of HUYA Inc. (HUYA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.85% that was lower than 107.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.