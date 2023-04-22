Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.4613: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.39% to $1.58, before settling in for the price of $1.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTCF posted a 52-week range of $1.05-$10.31.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -163.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $128.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3776, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.4613.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Tattooed Chef Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 16.20% institutional ownership.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by -$0.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -163.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in the upcoming year.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.57.

In the same vein, TTCF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tattooed Chef Inc., TTCF]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.56 million was inferior to the volume of 0.98 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.1192.

Raw Stochastic average of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.45% that was lower than 92.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.