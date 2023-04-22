Search
Wipro Limited (WIT) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $4.87: Right on the Precipice

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) started the day on April 20, 2023, with a price increase of 2.08% at $4.42. During the day, the stock rose to $4.43 and sunk to $4.35 before settling in for the price of $4.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WIT posted a 52-week range of $4.32-$7.06.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.47 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.48 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.87.

Wipro Limited (WIT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. Wipro Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 79.00%, in contrast to 2.20% institutional ownership.

Wipro Limited (WIT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wipro Limited (WIT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.40, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.00.

In the same vein, WIT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.25, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wipro Limited (WIT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.7 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Wipro Limited (WIT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.32% that was higher than 23.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

