$1.00M in average volume shows that Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) is heading in the right direction

On April 21, 2023, Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) opened at $5.12, higher 3.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.435 and dropped to $5.06 before settling in for the closing price of $5.12. Price fluctuations for ALHC have ranged from $4.88 to $19.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.30% at the time writing. With a float of $172.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.56 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1037 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alignment Healthcare Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 20,608. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,290 shares at a rate of $6.26, taking the stock ownership to the 709,376 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 34,506 for $6.11, making the entire transaction worth $210,946. This insider now owns 2,346,773 shares in total.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.3) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -10.43 while generating a return on equity of -54.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.97 million, its volume of 1.63 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s (ALHC) raw stochastic average was set at 5.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.48 in the near term. At $5.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.73.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Key Stats

There are currently 187,282K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 958.88 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,434 M according to its annual income of -149,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 361,810 K and its income totaled -56,900 K.