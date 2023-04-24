$1.30M in average volume shows that ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) is heading in the right direction

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.13, plunging -5.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.13 and dropped to $1.05 before settling in for the closing price of $1.12. Within the past 52 weeks, GWH’s price has moved between $1.01 and $6.28.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 83.70%. With a float of $84.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.42 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 271 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -197.20, operating margin of -11800.00, and the pretax margin is -8721.36.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 4,012. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $1.60, taking the stock ownership to the 31,986 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.65, making the entire transaction worth $8,250. This insider now owns 583,821 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -8721.36 while generating a return on equity of -45.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 192.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.27 million, its volume of 0.7 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 2.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4320, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9569. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1100 in the near term. At $1.1600, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0000. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9500.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 172.90 million based on 154,308K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 890 K and income totals -77,970 K. The company made 20 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -25,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.