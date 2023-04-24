$1.46M in average volume shows that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) is heading in the right direction

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $56.64, soaring 1.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.63 and dropped to $56.26 before settling in for the closing price of $56.33. Within the past 52 weeks, REXR’s price has moved between $48.74 and $84.29.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 31.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.40%. With a float of $200.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.78 million.

The firm has a total of 223 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.02, operating margin of +34.78, and the pretax margin is +28.05.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Industrial industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 98.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 975,891. In this transaction General Counsel & Secretary of this company sold 16,778 shares at a rate of $58.16, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Co-CEO, Co-President sold 15,350 for $65.27, making the entire transaction worth $1,001,856. This insider now owns 52,720 shares in total.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +26.40 while generating a return on equity of 2.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 13.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., REXR], we can find that recorded value of 2.15 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s (REXR) raw stochastic average was set at 31.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $57.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $58.34. The third major resistance level sits at $59.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.93.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.31 billion based on 200,781K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 631,200 K and income totals 167,580 K. The company made 178,590 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 43,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.