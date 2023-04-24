$1.51M in average volume shows that CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) is heading in the right direction

On April 21, 2023, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) opened at $0.205, higher 12.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.24 and dropped to $0.205 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Price fluctuations for CNEY have ranged from $0.17 to $2.91 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 96.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 386.70% at the time writing. With a float of $30.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.42 million.

In an organization with 150 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.18, operating margin of +2.94, and the pretax margin is +8.74.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CN Energy Group. Inc. is 23.86%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +6.53 while generating a return on equity of 3.09.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 386.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10

Technical Analysis of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.13 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, CN Energy Group. Inc.’s (CNEY) raw stochastic average was set at 3.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 260.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2610, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3424. However, in the short run, CN Energy Group. Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2450. Second resistance stands at $0.2600. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1900. The third support level lies at $0.1750 if the price breaches the second support level.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) Key Stats

There are currently 42,417K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 40,210 K according to its annual income of 2,230 K.