10.11% volatility in Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) last month: This is a red flag warning

On April 21, 2023, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) opened at $2.35, higher 2.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.455 and dropped to $2.30 before settling in for the closing price of $2.36. Price fluctuations for BFLY have ranged from $1.62 to $8.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -352.80% at the time writing. With a float of $156.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 330 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.77, operating margin of -260.57, and the pretax margin is -229.84.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Butterfly Network Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 51.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 1,980. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 1,200 shares at a rate of $1.65, taking the stock ownership to the 1,103,145 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 9,239 for $1.95, making the entire transaction worth $18,011. This insider now owns 1,104,345 shares in total.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.22) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -229.90 while generating a return on equity of -43.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -352.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

The latest stats from [Butterfly Network Inc., BFLY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.33 million was inferior to 2.81 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Butterfly Network Inc.’s (BFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 42.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 138.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.55. The third major resistance level sits at $2.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.18.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Key Stats

There are currently 203,440K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 480.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 73,390 K according to its annual income of -168,720 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 18,980 K and its income totaled -33,700 K.