$10.39M in average volume shows that RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) kicked off on April 21, 2023, at the price of $2.59, down -1.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.62 and dropped to $2.5401 before settling in for the closing price of $2.62. Over the past 52 weeks, RLX has traded in a range of $0.90-$3.06.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.40%. With a float of $381.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.31 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1235 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.66, operating margin of +20.14, and the pretax margin is +33.72.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Tobacco Industry. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc. is 59.01%, while institutional ownership is 29.50%.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +27.30 while generating a return on equity of 9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 14.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16 and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) saw its 5-day average volume 5.52 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 10.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 57.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.62 in the near term. At $2.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.50. The third support level lies at $2.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.06 billion has total of 1,553,320K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 765,540 K in contrast with the sum of 208,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 49,300 K and last quarter income was -33,130 K.

