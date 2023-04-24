11.82% volatility in Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) last month: This is a red flag warning

April 21, 2023, Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) trading session started at the price of $0.11, that was -7.09% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.11 and dropped to $0.10 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. A 52-week range for AULT has been $0.08 – $0.59.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 67.50% over the past five years. With a float of $309.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $415.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 323 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.67, operating margin of -32.38, and the pretax margin is -144.65.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ault Alliance Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ault Alliance Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 7.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 19, was worth 504. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 300 shares at a rate of $1.68, taking the stock ownership to the 1,807,800 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 500 for $2.05, making the entire transaction worth $1,025. This insider now owns 1,807,500 shares in total.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -135.35 while generating a return on equity of -83.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78

Technical Analysis of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) saw its 5-day average volume 7.48 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ault Alliance Inc.’s (AULT) raw stochastic average was set at 22.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1074, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.1795. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1058 in the near term. At $0.1121, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1173. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0943, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0891. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0828.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Key Stats

There are 415,747K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 44.42 million. As of now, sales total 52,400 K while income totals -24,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 34,364 K while its last quarter net income were -120,009 K.