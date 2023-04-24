13.53% volatility in Arrival (ARVL) last month: This is a red flag warning

On April 21, 2023, Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) opened at $3.03, lower -20.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.03 and dropped to $2.37 before settling in for the closing price of $3.00. Price fluctuations for ARVL have ranged from $3.00 to $148.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -830.00% at the time writing. With a float of $6.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2695 employees.

Arrival (ARVL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arrival is 49.84%, while institutional ownership is 9.70%.

Arrival (ARVL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$5.72) by -$0.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -830.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arrival (ARVL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -16.96, a number that is poised to hit -24.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -11.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arrival (ARVL)

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.92 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, Arrival’s (ARVL) raw stochastic average was set at 0.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 169.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 172.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.82 in the near term. At $3.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.50.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Key Stats

There are currently 12,765K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 45.79 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -5,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -31,016 K.