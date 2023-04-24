-19.38% percent quarterly performance for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) is not indicative of the underlying story

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) kicked off on April 21, 2023, at the price of $0.2948, up 14.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3601 and dropped to $0.2404 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Over the past 52 weeks, BRSH has traded in a range of $0.11-$3.88.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -108.10%. With a float of $6.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.13, operating margin of -347.66, and the pretax margin is -332.97.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Bruush Oral Care Inc. is 15.53%, while institutional ownership is 10.60%.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -332.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s (BRSH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.97

Technical Analysis of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)

Looking closely at Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.83 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s (BRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 20.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 154.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3749. Second resistance stands at $0.4274. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4946. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2552, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1880. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1355.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.30 million has total of 8,151K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,632 K in contrast with the sum of -8,765 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 790 K and last quarter income was -626 K.