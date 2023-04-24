2.33% volatility in J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) last month: This is a red flag warning

April 21, 2023, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) trading session started at the price of $180.97, that was -2.29% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $181.8308 and dropped to $173.78 before settling in for the closing price of $180.55. A 52-week range for JBHT has been $153.92 – $200.64.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 15.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 29.00%. With a float of $81.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 37151 employees.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 455,750. In this transaction EVP and President Intermodal of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $182.30, taking the stock ownership to the 14,310 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 20, when Company’s EVP/CIO sold 2,458 for $178.34, making the entire transaction worth $438,351. This insider now owns 29,126 shares in total.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $2) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.79% during the next five years compared to 0.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.80, a number that is poised to hit 2.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.43 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.65.

During the past 100 days, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s (JBHT) raw stochastic average was set at 34.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $177.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $177.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $180.91 in the near term. At $185.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $188.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $172.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $169.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $164.81.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Key Stats

There are 103,770K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.71 billion. As of now, sales total 14,814 M while income totals 969,350 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,650 M while its last quarter net income were 201,300 K.