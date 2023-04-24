2.43% volatility in Flex Ltd. (FLEX) last month: This is a red flag warning

On April 21, 2023, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) opened at $20.76, lower -0.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.785 and dropped to $20.40 before settling in for the closing price of $20.78. Price fluctuations for FLEX have ranged from $13.63 to $25.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 1.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 60.00% at the time writing. With a float of $450.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $452.00 million.

In an organization with 172648 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.33, operating margin of +3.91, and the pretax margin is +3.78.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Flex Ltd. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 101.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 206,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $20.60, taking the stock ownership to the 29,309 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,512 for $21.95, making the entire transaction worth $33,185. This insider now owns 18,266 shares in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.56) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +3.59 while generating a return on equity of 24.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.31% during the next five years compared to 27.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Flex Ltd. (FLEX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.09 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Flex Ltd.’s (FLEX) raw stochastic average was set at 12.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.11. However, in the short run, Flex Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.81. Second resistance stands at $20.99. The third major resistance level sits at $21.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.04.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Key Stats

There are currently 451,081K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,041 M according to its annual income of 936,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,756 M and its income totaled 230,000 K.