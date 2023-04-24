-21.31% percent quarterly performance for Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) is not indicative of the underlying story

On April 21, 2023, Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) opened at $17.72, higher 0.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.735 and dropped to $17.55 before settling in for the closing price of $17.63. Price fluctuations for GEN have ranged from $15.52 to $27.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -7.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.90% at the time writing. With a float of $610.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $647.00 million.

The firm has a total of 2700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.37, operating margin of +37.05, and the pretax margin is +37.27.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gen Digital Inc. is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 21,796. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 1,033 shares at a rate of $21.10, taking the stock ownership to the 235,863 shares.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.43) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +29.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.40% during the next five years compared to 41.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gen Digital Inc. (GEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gen Digital Inc. (GEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gen Digital Inc., GEN], we can find that recorded value of 3.73 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Gen Digital Inc.’s (GEN) raw stochastic average was set at 25.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.83. The third major resistance level sits at $17.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.37.

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) Key Stats

There are currently 639,129K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,796 M according to its annual income of 836,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 936,000 K and its income totaled 165,000 K.