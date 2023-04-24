3.00% volatility in The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) last month: This is a red flag warning

On April 21, 2023, The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) opened at $30.38, lower -0.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.38 and dropped to $29.665 before settling in for the closing price of $30.35. Price fluctuations for CG have ranged from $24.59 to $46.00 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 3.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -59.20% at the time writing. With a float of $238.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $363.14 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.41, operating margin of +34.89, and the pretax margin is +32.93.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Carlyle Group Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 749,292. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 20,756 shares at a rate of $36.10, taking the stock ownership to the 982,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 19,476 for $36.10, making the entire transaction worth $703,084. This insider now owns 416,482 shares in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.96) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +25.65 while generating a return on equity of 21.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.28% during the next five years compared to -0.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

The latest stats from [The Carlyle Group Inc., CG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.43 million was inferior to 3.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) raw stochastic average was set at 21.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.50.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Key Stats

There are currently 362,056K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,439 M according to its annual income of 1,225 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 719,400 K and its income totaled 127,200 K.