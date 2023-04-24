3.58% percent quarterly performance for SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) is not indicative of the underlying story

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) kicked off on April 21, 2023, at the price of $17.00, up 0.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.68 and dropped to $16.935 before settling in for the closing price of $16.98. Over the past 52 weeks, SCPL has traded in a range of $10.60-$18.17.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 13.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 18.40%. With a float of $21.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 855 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.41, operating margin of +22.89, and the pretax margin is +22.58.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of SciPlay Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 98,825. In this transaction Interim CFO and Secretary of this company sold 5,900 shares at a rate of $16.75, taking the stock ownership to the 2,402 shares.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.33) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.34 while generating a return on equity of 21.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.16% during the next five years compared to 40.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SciPlay Corporation’s (SCPL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SciPlay Corporation (SCPL)

Looking closely at SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.23 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, SciPlay Corporation’s (SCPL) raw stochastic average was set at 69.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.63. However, in the short run, SciPlay Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.53. Second resistance stands at $17.98. The third major resistance level sits at $18.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.04.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.13 billion has total of 125,429K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 671,000 K in contrast with the sum of 22,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 182,100 K and last quarter income was 7,500 K.