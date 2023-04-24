$532.34K in average volume shows that Ouster Inc. (OUST) is heading in the right direction

April 21, 2023, Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) trading session started at the price of $3.92, that was -6.98% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.05 and dropped to $3.59 before settling in for the closing price of $4.00. A 52-week range for OUST has been $3.75 – $39.60.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -11.00%. With a float of $30.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $386.27 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 270 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.64, operating margin of -354.44, and the pretax margin is -336.97.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ouster Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ouster Inc. is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 29.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 2,568. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 2,885 shares at a rate of $0.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,577,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s President of Field Operations sold 43,417 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $37,000. This insider now owns 769,630 shares in total.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -337.71 while generating a return on equity of -64.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ouster Inc. (OUST) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit -2.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

The latest stats from [Ouster Inc., OUST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.97 million was superior to 0.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Ouster Inc.’s (OUST) raw stochastic average was set at 0.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 114.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.25. The third major resistance level sits at $4.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.33. The third support level lies at $3.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Key Stats

There are 38,627K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 154.49 million. As of now, sales total 41,030 K while income totals -138,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 10,940 K while its last quarter net income were -42,180 K.