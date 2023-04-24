A look at Oceaneering International Inc.’s (OII) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on April 21, 2023, with Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) stock priced at $17.64, down -3.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.64 and dropped to $17.04 before settling in for the closing price of $17.57. OII’s price has ranged from $7.25 to $22.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 1.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 151.70%. With a float of $98.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.26 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.88, operating margin of +5.37, and the pretax margin is +3.83.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Oceaneering International Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 92.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 161,874. In this transaction SVP, Chief Commercial Ofc. of this company sold 9,251 shares at a rate of $17.50, taking the stock ownership to the 79,391 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Director sold 9,500 for $17.58, making the entire transaction worth $167,011. This insider now owns 30,386 shares in total.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.26 while generating a return on equity of 5.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 151.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 76.70% during the next five years compared to 25.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Oceaneering International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.05 million, its volume of 0.63 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Oceaneering International Inc.’s (OII) raw stochastic average was set at 41.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.44 in the near term. At $17.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.24.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.77 billion, the company has a total of 100,770K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,066 M while annual income is 25,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 536,220 K while its latest quarter income was 23,130 K.