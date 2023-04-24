Search
Steve Mayer
A look at Unique Fabricating Inc.’s (UFAB) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On April 21, 2023, Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) opened at $0.19, lower -9.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.19 and dropped to $0.16 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Price fluctuations for UFAB have ranged from $0.14 to $1.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -15.60% at the time writing. With a float of $9.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.73 million.

The firm has a total of 915 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.17, operating margin of -4.65, and the pretax margin is -6.22.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Unique Fabricating Inc. is 3.80%, while institutional ownership is 29.90%.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -5.54 while generating a return on equity of -21.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to -24.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.99

Technical Analysis of Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Unique Fabricating Inc., UFAB], we can find that recorded value of 6.24 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Unique Fabricating Inc.’s (UFAB) raw stochastic average was set at 4.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 202.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 144.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2984, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6247. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1865. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2031. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2148. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1582, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1465. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1299.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) Key Stats

There are currently 11,733K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 125,670 K according to its annual income of -6,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 34,503 K and its income totaled -10,552 K.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) with a beta value of 2.08 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $18.33, plunging -0.61% from the previous...
Read more

Now that Frontline plc’s volume has hit 2.07 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
April 21, 2023, Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) trading session started at the price of $15.43, that was -3.51% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) volume hitting the figure of 0.59 million.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on April 21, 2023, with Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) stock priced at $2.05, up 4.35% from the previous day...
Read more

