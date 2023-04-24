A major move is in the offing as Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) market cap hits 2.01 billion

On April 21, 2023, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) opened at $42.60, higher 8.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.41 and dropped to $42.58 before settling in for the closing price of $42.73. Price fluctuations for AKRO have ranged from $7.52 to $54.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.70% at the time writing. With a float of $42.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.85 million.

The firm has a total of 38 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 108.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 948,576. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $37.94, taking the stock ownership to the 369,293 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s President & CEO sold 25,000 for $46.65, making the entire transaction worth $1,166,338. This insider now owns 370,999 shares in total.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.8) by $0.31. This company achieved a return on equity of -45.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 18.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Akero Therapeutics Inc., AKRO], we can find that recorded value of 0.96 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.16.

During the past 100 days, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKRO) raw stochastic average was set at 56.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.26. The third major resistance level sits at $53.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.62.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Key Stats

There are currently 46,971K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.01 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -112,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -23,059 K.