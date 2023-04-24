A major move is in the offing as Century Aluminum Company (CENX) market cap hits 865.14 million

On April 21, 2023, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) opened at $9.25, lower -6.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.25 and dropped to $8.582 before settling in for the closing price of $9.37. Price fluctuations for CENX have ranged from $5.27 to $24.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 11.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 91.70% at the time writing. With a float of $51.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1956 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aluminum industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 440,313. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 49,568 shares at a rate of $8.88, taking the stock ownership to the 64,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $488,800. This insider now owns 113,968 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.62) by $0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Century Aluminum Company (CENX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.76 million, its volume of 1.23 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 29.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.15 in the near term. At $9.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.81.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

There are currently 92,324K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 865.14 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,777 M according to its annual income of -14,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 529,900 K and its income totaled -113,500 K.