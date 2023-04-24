A major move is in the offing as Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) market cap hits 861.40 million

A new trading day began on April 21, 2023, with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) stock priced at $2.29, down -3.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.29 and dropped to $2.215 before settling in for the closing price of $2.30. KIND’s price has ranged from $1.82 to $5.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 44.10%. With a float of $149.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $370.21 million.

The firm has a total of 704 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.02, operating margin of -67.78, and the pretax margin is -64.03.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 64.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 5,775. In this transaction Head of Legal and Secretary of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $2.31, taking the stock ownership to the 563,923 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Member of 10% owner group bought 765,000 for $3.31, making the entire transaction worth $2,534,368. This insider now owns 10,917,514 shares in total.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -64.82 while generating a return on equity of -20.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 18.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nextdoor Holdings Inc., KIND], we can find that recorded value of 0.78 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s (KIND) raw stochastic average was set at 41.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.32. The third major resistance level sits at $2.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.13.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 861.40 million, the company has a total of 374,473K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 212,770 K while annual income is -137,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 53,270 K while its latest quarter income was -33,410 K.