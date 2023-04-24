A major move is in the offing as Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) market cap hits 48.22 billion

April 21, 2023, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) trading session started at the price of $212.55, that was -0.10% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $215.18 and dropped to $211.43 before settling in for the closing price of $211.82. A 52-week range for NSC has been $196.33 – $276.65.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 3.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.50%. With a float of $227.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $230.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.14, operating margin of +37.14, and the pretax margin is +32.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Norfolk Southern Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Norfolk Southern Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 448,320. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $224.16, taking the stock ownership to the 32,776 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Director sold 21,272 for $245.76, making the entire transaction worth $5,227,765. This insider now owns 1,001 shares in total.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $3.44) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +25.64 while generating a return on equity of 24.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.55% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.88, a number that is poised to hit 3.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.68 million, its volume of 1.64 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.86.

During the past 100 days, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s (NSC) raw stochastic average was set at 23.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $214.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $234.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $214.05 in the near term. At $216.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $217.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $210.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $208.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $206.55.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Key Stats

There are 247,949K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 48.22 billion. As of now, sales total 12,745 M while income totals 3,270 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,237 M while its last quarter net income were 790,000 K.