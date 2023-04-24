A major move is in the offing as Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) market cap hits 13.12 million

A new trading day began on April 21, 2023, with Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) stock priced at $6.30, down -16.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.14 and dropped to $5.11 before settling in for the closing price of $6.35. PTPI’s price has ranged from $0.92 to $28.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -17.30%. With a float of $1.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.08 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 24 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -31.65, operating margin of -264.45, and the pretax margin is -334.40.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 42.73%, while institutional ownership is 3.90%.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -334.40 while generating a return on equity of -76.70.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.68

Technical Analysis of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.87 million, its volume of 12.65 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (PTPI) raw stochastic average was set at 50.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 662.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 275.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.60 in the near term. At $7.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.54.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.12 million, the company has a total of 2,089K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,990 K while annual income is -20,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 800 K while its latest quarter income was -4,220 K.