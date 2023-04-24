Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 23.1 million

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) kicked off on April 21, 2023, at the price of $89.96, down -1.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.19 and dropped to $88.30 before settling in for the closing price of $90.74. Over the past 52 weeks, BABA has traded in a range of $58.01-$125.84.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 40.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -58.40%. With a float of $2.59 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.60 billion.

The firm has a total of 239740 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.49, operating margin of +11.20, and the pretax margin is +6.98.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Alibaba Group Holding Limited is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 14.70%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $2.8 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.37) by $0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +7.26 while generating a return on equity of 6.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -58.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.76% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (BABA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.23, a number that is poised to hit 1.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Alibaba Group Holding Limited, BABA], we can find that recorded value of 20.8 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 23.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.59.

During the past 100 days, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (BABA) raw stochastic average was set at 31.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $91.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $90.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $91.10. The third major resistance level sits at $92.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $86.33.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 234.79 billion has total of 2,648,138K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 134,567 M in contrast with the sum of 9,820 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 35,921 M and last quarter income was 6,802 M.