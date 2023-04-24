American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 16.55 million

April 21, 2023, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) trading session started at the price of $13.31, that was 0.60% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.4175 and dropped to $13.16 before settling in for the closing price of $13.32. A 52-week range for AAL has been $11.65 – $21.42.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 2.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 106.30%. With a float of $642.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $650.95 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 129700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.45, operating margin of +3.68, and the pretax margin is +0.38.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Airlines Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 150,007. In this transaction EVP Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 9,954 shares at a rate of $15.07, taking the stock ownership to the 78,210 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s EVP Chief Operating Officer sold 74,614 for $16.03, making the entire transaction worth $1,195,727. This insider now owns 398,371 shares in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.14) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 25.35 million, its volume of 24.68 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 21.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.49 in the near term. At $13.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.98.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

There are 652,817K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.70 billion. As of now, sales total 48,971 M while income totals 127,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,188 M while its last quarter net income were 803,000 K.