American Express Company (AXP) posted a 0.34% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on April 21, 2023, with American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) stock priced at $163.02, up 0.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $164.7681 and dropped to $161.23 before settling in for the closing price of $163.28. AXP’s price has ranged from $130.65 to $192.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 7.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.80%. With a float of $742.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $748.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 77300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.84, operating margin of +19.70, and the pretax margin is +17.23.

American Express Company (AXP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of American Express Company is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 952,187. In this transaction President, U.S. Consumer Serv of this company sold 5,456 shares at a rate of $174.52, taking the stock ownership to the 7,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Colleague Experience Off sold 15,217 for $173.18, making the entire transaction worth $2,635,280. This insider now owns 13,712 shares in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.4 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +13.41 while generating a return on equity of 31.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 10.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Express Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.51, a number that is poised to hit 2.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.63 million, its volume of 4.71 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.16.

During the past 100 days, American Express Company’s (AXP) raw stochastic average was set at 53.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $167.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $155.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $165.29 in the near term. At $166.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $168.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $161.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $159.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $158.21.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 121.49 billion, the company has a total of 744,066K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 55,625 M while annual income is 7,514 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,383 M while its latest quarter income was 1,572 M.