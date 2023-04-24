Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.98 million

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) kicked off on April 21, 2023, at the price of $186.25, down -0.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $187.20 and dropped to $184.64 before settling in for the closing price of $186.98. Over the past 52 weeks, ADI has traded in a range of $133.48-$198.24.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 18.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 51.60%. With a float of $504.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $507.12 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 24450 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.19, operating margin of +29.37, and the pretax margin is +25.79.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Analog Devices Inc. is 0.37%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 1,653,939. In this transaction EVP, Finance & CFO of this company sold 8,751 shares at a rate of $189.00, taking the stock ownership to the 23,871 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s EVP, Finance & CFO sold 26,250 for $187.01, making the entire transaction worth $4,908,976. This insider now owns 23,871 shares in total.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.6) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +22.88 while generating a return on equity of 7.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.60% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.62, a number that is poised to hit 2.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.31 million, its volume of 2.04 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.14.

During the past 100 days, Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) raw stochastic average was set at 69.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $187.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $166.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $187.48 in the near term. At $188.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $190.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $184.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $183.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $182.36.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 94.58 billion has total of 505,853K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,014 M in contrast with the sum of 2,749 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,250 M and last quarter income was 961,470 K.