Annexon Inc. (ANNX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

On April 21, 2023, Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) opened at $5.34, higher 6.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.63 and dropped to $5.30 before settling in for the closing price of $5.26. Price fluctuations for ANNX have ranged from $2.38 to $7.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 23.70% at the time writing. With a float of $46.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 80 employees.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Annexon Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 105.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 38,564. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 6,571 shares at a rate of $5.87, taking the stock ownership to the 197,646 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 166 for $6.30, making the entire transaction worth $1,046. This insider now owns 29,542 shares in total.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.53) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -61.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Annexon Inc. (ANNX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Annexon Inc. (ANNX)

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.4 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Annexon Inc.’s (ANNX) raw stochastic average was set at 49.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.73 in the near term. At $5.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.07.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) Key Stats

There are currently 50,493K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 265.58 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -141,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -34,383 K.