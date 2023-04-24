Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) plunged -1.17 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $64.12, plunging -1.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.2204 and dropped to $63.28 before settling in for the closing price of $64.29. Within the past 52 weeks, APO’s price has moved between $45.62 and $74.63.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 28.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -193.70%. With a float of $328.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $583.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2540 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.13, operating margin of -32.16, and the pretax margin is -49.40.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Apollo Global Management Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 19, was worth 12,706,359. In this transaction of this company sold 193,537 shares at a rate of $65.65, taking the stock ownership to the 36,160,664 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 18, when Company’s sold 400,000 for $65.43, making the entire transaction worth $26,172,461. This insider now owns 36,354,201 shares in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.5) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -27.68 while generating a return on equity of -155.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -193.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.21% during the next five years compared to -29.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.13, a number that is poised to hit 1.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.08 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (APO) raw stochastic average was set at 43.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.74.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 36.69 billion based on 570,652K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,551 M and income totals 933,870 K. The company made 1,101 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 245,350 K in sales during its previous quarter.