Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) volume exceeds 12.3 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) kicked off on April 21, 2023, at the price of $0.4999, up 228.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.50 and dropped to $0.45 before settling in for the closing price of $0.46. Over the past 52 weeks, SFR has traded in a range of $0.40-$13.40.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 358.30%. With a float of $13.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1 employees.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Appreciate Holdings Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 45.00%.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 358.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s (SFR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR)

Looking closely at Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.5 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s (SFR) raw stochastic average was set at 8.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 501.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 307.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0771, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.8619. However, in the short run, Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8500. Second resistance stands at $2.2000. The third major resistance level sits at $2.9000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1000.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.39 million has total of 28,750K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of 11,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -830 K.