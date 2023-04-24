Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 112,000 K

A new trading day began on April 21, 2023, with Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) stock priced at $19.25, up 4.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.22 and dropped to $18.86 before settling in for the closing price of $19.16. RCUS’s price has ranged from $15.70 to $36.13 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 139.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -619.20%. With a float of $51.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.74 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 500 workers is very important to gauge.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 146,734. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 8,729 shares at a rate of $16.81, taking the stock ownership to the 406,217 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,600 for $23.52, making the entire transaction worth $37,632. This insider now owns 414,946 shares in total.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.93 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -619.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.71, a number that is poised to hit -1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)

The latest stats from [Arcus Biosciences Inc., RCUS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.08 million was superior to 1.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s (RCUS) raw stochastic average was set at 21.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.05. The third major resistance level sits at $21.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.80.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.40 billion, the company has a total of 73,011K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 112,000 K while annual income is -267,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 33,660 K while its latest quarter income was -67,460 K.