Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is expecting -19.98% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

April 21, 2023, Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) trading session started at the price of $18.65, that was -0.94% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.80 and dropped to $17.505 before settling in for the closing price of $18.07. A 52-week range for ASB has been $17.00 – $25.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.40%. With a float of $146.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4200 employees.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Associated Banc-Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Associated Banc-Corp is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 81.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 99,789. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 4,850 shares at a rate of $20.57, taking the stock ownership to the 287,394 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Director sold 4,889 for $23.93, making the entire transaction worth $116,995. This insider now owns 58,677 shares in total.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.64) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +25.25 while generating a return on equity of 9.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 9.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Looking closely at Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.69 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Associated Banc-Corp’s (ASB) raw stochastic average was set at 11.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.47. However, in the short run, Associated Banc-Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.63. Second resistance stands at $19.36. The third major resistance level sits at $19.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.04.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Key Stats

There are 150,868K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.73 billion. As of now, sales total 1,428 M while income totals 366,120 K. Its latest quarter income was 452,940 K while its last quarter net income were 108,760 K.