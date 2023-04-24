Search
Shaun Noe

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) average volume reaches $949.38K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.5731, plunging -12.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5949 and dropped to $0.4585 before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. Within the past 52 weeks, AUUD’s price has moved between $0.41 and $2.19.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 57.50%. With a float of $8.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.58 million.

The firm has a total of 15 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Auddia Inc. is 13.90%, while institutional ownership is 8.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 14, was worth 6,449. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 6,500 shares at a rate of $0.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,740,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 12, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 2,500 for $0.96, making the entire transaction worth $2,412. This insider now owns 1,734,359 shares in total.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -104.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Auddia Inc. (AUUD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Auddia Inc., AUUD], we can find that recorded value of 1.58 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Auddia Inc.’s (AUUD) raw stochastic average was set at 9.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 290.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 132.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8999, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0972. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5893. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6603. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7257. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4529, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3875. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3165.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.60 million based on 12,851K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -6,900 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,763 K in sales during its previous quarter.



 

