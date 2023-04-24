Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 7.26%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.2409, plunging -6.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2459 and dropped to $0.2208 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Within the past 52 weeks, BNTC’s price has moved between $0.13 and $2.10.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.10%. With a float of $25.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 18 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -449.32, operating margin of -24457.53, and the pretax margin is -24942.47.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Benitec Biopharma Inc. is 7.93%, while institutional ownership is 58.40%.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -24942.47 while generating a return on equity of -159.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 109.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.11 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s (BNTC) raw stochastic average was set at 40.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2432, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3779. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2430 in the near term. At $0.2570, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2681. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2179, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2068. The third support level lies at $0.1928 if the price breaches the second support level.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.80 million based on 27,981K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 70 K and income totals -18,210 K. The company made 10 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,410 K in sales during its previous quarter.