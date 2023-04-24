BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) volume exceeds 5.47 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On April 21, 2023, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) opened at $3.05, lower -3.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.11 and dropped to $2.75 before settling in for the closing price of $2.91. Price fluctuations for BBAI have ranged from $0.58 to $12.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.50% at the time writing. With a float of $17.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.48 million.

The firm has a total of 649 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.74, operating margin of -32.37, and the pretax margin is -79.60.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is 87.78%, while institutional ownership is 2.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 489,440. In this transaction Director of this company sold 266,000 shares at a rate of $1.84, taking the stock ownership to the 902,907 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Director sold 266,000 for $1.84, making the entire transaction worth $489,440. This insider now owns 902,907 shares in total.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -78.49 while generating a return on equity of -288.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., BBAI], we can find that recorded value of 11.07 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 11.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s (BBAI) raw stochastic average was set at 36.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 198.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 272.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.25. The third major resistance level sits at $3.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.31.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Key Stats

There are currently 142,835K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 415.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 155,010 K according to its annual income of -121,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 40,360 K and its income totaled -29,890 K.