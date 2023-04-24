BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) is -7.56% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) kicked off on April 21, 2023, at the price of $21.15, up 4.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.27 and dropped to $20.91 before settling in for the closing price of $21.15. Over the past 52 weeks, BTAI has traded in a range of $8.80-$34.12.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -45.90%. With a float of $18.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 183 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.47, operating margin of -42242.93, and the pretax margin is -44246.40.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 31.26%, while institutional ownership is 47.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 06, was worth 1,039,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $17.32, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s CEO and President sold 30,000 for $19.71, making the entire transaction worth $591,405. This insider now owns 15,894 shares in total.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.95 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.45) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -44201.87 while generating a return on equity of -111.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s (BTAI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1534.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.92, a number that is poised to hit -1.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.41 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.49.

During the past 100 days, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s (BTAI) raw stochastic average was set at 38.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.32 in the near term. At $24.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.75. The third support level lies at $18.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 613.61 million has total of 29,010K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 380 K in contrast with the sum of -165,760 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 240 K and last quarter income was -54,810 K.