Can ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) hike of 1.36% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On April 21, 2023, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) opened at $5.13, higher 1.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.20 and dropped to $5.07 before settling in for the closing price of $5.14. Price fluctuations for ARR have ranged from $4.38 to $7.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -5.20% at the time writing. With a float of $130.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.59 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 194,313. In this transaction Co-CEO and President of this company sold 33,378 shares at a rate of $5.82, taking the stock ownership to the 193,476 shares.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -20.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to -20.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.72 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 24.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.24 in the near term. At $5.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.03. The third support level lies at $4.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

There are currently 192,480K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 989.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 228,430 K according to its annual income of -229,930 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 77,530 K and its income totaled 39,410 K.