Can Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s (ASTI) drop of -22.54% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On April 21, 2023, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) opened at $0.3301, lower -21.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3301 and dropped to $0.2611 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. Price fluctuations for ASTI have ranged from $0.28 to $18.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 13.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.00% at the time writing. With a float of $17.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.55 million.

In an organization with 60 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -70.68, operating margin of -1394.81, and the pretax margin is -1615.55.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is 12.50%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1615.55 while generating a return on equity of -2,255.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.98 million. That was better than the volume of 0.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s (ASTI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 160.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4773, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1203. However, in the short run, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3164. Second resistance stands at $0.3577. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3854. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2474, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2197. The third support level lies at $0.1784 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Key Stats

There are currently 36,929K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,220 K according to its annual income of -19,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10 K and its income totaled -5,230 K.