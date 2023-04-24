CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) 20 Days SMA touches 1.17%: The odds favor the bear

April 21, 2023, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) trading session started at the price of $74.07, that was -0.03% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.54 and dropped to $73.25 before settling in for the closing price of $74.46. A 52-week range for CF has been $67.95 – $119.60.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 286.30%. With a float of $195.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.40 million.

The firm has a total of 2700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.94, operating margin of +49.35, and the pretax margin is +45.55.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of CF Industries Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 355,920. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $118.64, taking the stock ownership to the 26,411 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s President & CEO sold 102,520 for $110.16, making the entire transaction worth $11,293,800. This insider now owns 322,916 shares in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $4.3) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +29.91 while generating a return on equity of 81.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 286.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.32, a number that is poised to hit 2.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CF Industries Holdings Inc., CF], we can find that recorded value of 2.15 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.47.

During the past 100 days, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s (CF) raw stochastic average was set at 15.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $74.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $75.37. The third major resistance level sits at $76.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $72.32.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Key Stats

There are 195,974K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.59 billion. As of now, sales total 11,186 M while income totals 3,346 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,608 M while its last quarter net income were 860,000 K.