Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 201,570 K

April 21, 2023, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) trading session started at the price of $6.57, that was -3.16% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.68 and dropped to $6.38 before settling in for the closing price of $6.64. A 52-week range for CD has been $4.18 – $9.21.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 105.10%. With a float of $92.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $363.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1315 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.59, operating margin of +26.11, and the pretax margin is +20.78.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Chindata Group Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Chindata Group Holdings Limited is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 48.70%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +14.32 while generating a return on equity of 6.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 105.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26

Technical Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

The latest stats from [Chindata Group Holdings Limited, CD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.8 million was inferior to 1.14 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (CD) raw stochastic average was set at 14.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.80. The third major resistance level sits at $6.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.01.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Key Stats

There are 366,280K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.44 billion. As of now, sales total 659,930 K while income totals 94,480 K. Its latest quarter income was 201,570 K while its last quarter net income were 16,890 K.

Newsletter

 

