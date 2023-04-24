Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) volume exceeds 1.26 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

April 21, 2023, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) trading session started at the price of $1.38, that was 10.87% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.55 and dropped to $1.37 before settling in for the closing price of $1.38. A 52-week range for CTXR has been $0.77 – $1.71.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.10%. With a float of $133.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 21 employees.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.56 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CTXR) raw stochastic average was set at 80.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2240, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1432. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5967 in the near term. At $1.6633, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3033. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2367.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Key Stats

There are 146,258K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 201.81 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -33,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -3,594 K.