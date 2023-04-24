Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) 20 Days SMA touches -6.75%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on April 21, 2023, with Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) stock priced at $0.795, down -2.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8071 and dropped to $0.78 before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. CLOV’s price has ranged from $0.79 to $3.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 50.00%. With a float of $346.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $478.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 656 employees.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Clover Health Investments Corp. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 32.50%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.17 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -9.72 while generating a return on equity of -76.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Clover Health Investments Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV)

Looking closely at Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV), its last 5-days average volume was 4.89 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Clover Health Investments Corp.’s (CLOV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9665, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6200. However, in the short run, Clover Health Investments Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7991. Second resistance stands at $0.8167. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8262. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7720, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7625. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7449.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 383.50 million, the company has a total of 479,547K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,477 M while annual income is -338,840 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 898,790 K while its latest quarter income was -84,050 K.