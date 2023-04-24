Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 2.43% last month.

Company News

On April 21, 2023, CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) opened at $15.57, higher 0.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.725 and dropped to $15.42 before settling in for the closing price of $15.50. Price fluctuations for CNX have ranged from $14.47 to $24.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 26.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 67.50% at the time writing. With a float of $162.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 466 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.05, operating margin of +66.40, and the pretax margin is -5.40.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CNX Resources Corporation is 3.27%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.58) by $1.06. This company achieved a net margin of -3.62 while generating a return on equity of -4.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.60% during the next five years compared to -24.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CNX Resources Corporation (CNX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.69 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, CNX Resources Corporation’s (CNX) raw stochastic average was set at 32.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.74 in the near term. At $15.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.27. The third support level lies at $15.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) Key Stats

There are currently 170,127K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,261 M according to its annual income of -142,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,637 M and its income totaled 1,175 M.

