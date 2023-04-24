CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) average volume reaches $891.32K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $60.07, plunging -5.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.07 and dropped to $56.76 before settling in for the closing price of $60.31. Within the past 52 weeks, CEIX’s price has moved between $38.34 and $79.17.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 10.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 62.50%. With a float of $34.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1860 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.89, operating margin of +35.81, and the pretax margin is +24.73.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Thermal Coal industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CONSOL Energy Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 128,680. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $64.34, taking the stock ownership to the 14,245 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 500 for $78.20, making the entire transaction worth $39,100. This insider now owns 473,020 shares in total.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.41) by $1.98. This company achieved a net margin of +20.32 while generating a return on equity of 50.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Trading Performance Indicators

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.05, a number that is poised to hit 5.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)

Looking closely at CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.45 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.23.

During the past 100 days, CONSOL Energy Inc.’s (CEIX) raw stochastic average was set at 26.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.72. However, in the short run, CONSOL Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $59.21. Second resistance stands at $61.30. The third major resistance level sits at $62.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.59.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.08 billion based on 34,461K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,102 M and income totals 466,980 K. The company made 637,150 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 193,020 K in sales during its previous quarter.