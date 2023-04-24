COSM (Cosmos Health Inc.) climbed 6.33 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on April 21, 2023, with Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) stock priced at $3.04, up 6.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.35 and dropped to $3.01 before settling in for the closing price of $3.00. COSM’s price has ranged from $1.69 to $62.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 52.80%. With a float of $8.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 95 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.46, operating margin of -14.84, and the pretax margin is -25.93.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Cosmos Health Inc. is 26.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 109,568. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 4,474 shares at a rate of $24.49, taking the stock ownership to the 1,137,486 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 07, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,238 for $24.37, making the entire transaction worth $54,540. This insider now owns 1,133,012 shares in total.

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -27.47 while generating a return on equity of -57.13.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cosmos Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -46.26

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM)

Looking closely at Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.36 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Health Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 309.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.16. However, in the short run, Cosmos Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.36. Second resistance stands at $3.52. The third major resistance level sits at $3.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.68.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 31.90 million, the company has a total of 10,621K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 50,350 K while annual income is -13,830 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,050 K while its latest quarter income was -10,820 K.